Deadline soon for Volkswagen settlement money in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The deadline is nearing for Maine government agencies and private businesses to apply for money stemming from Volkswagen’s environmental settlement concerning a diesel emissions scandal.

The state government of Maine has announced plans to distribute about $3 million from the settlement. The deadline for applications is Friday.

Maine officials have said government agencies and private businesses that are still operating a vehicle with a diesel engine from 2009 or earlier might be eligible for the money.

Volkswagen admitted to using software designed to circumvent U.S. emissions standards.

The Maine Department of Transportation started accepting applications for settlement money in September.