Deadline nears for Chamber breakfast

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its Back to Business Breakfast May 23 from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at the Kimberly-Clark Conference Center at 58 Pickett District Road in town.

The guest speaker will be Courtney Hendricson, vice president of municipal services with Community Economic Resource Center.

Hendricson has over 15 years of experience as a local economic developer with expertise in commercial real estate and business retention and attraction.

Passionate about local government and its direct impact on residents and business, she oversees CERC’s services to municipalities, including economic and land-use support such as regulatory process improvement, commercial real estate analysis, and targeted business retention and recruitment strategies.

Prior to joining CERC, Hendricson served as assistant town manager in Enfield, revitalizing the town’s Thompsonville section and developing a business incubator, and as economic development director in Farmington, targeting bioscience industry growth through strategic partnerships.

She also was the director of community development for Connecticut Main Street Center.

She began her career in Austin, Texas, working on large scale economic development projects for the city manager’s office.

She received a bachelor’s in government and sociology from Connecticut College and a master’s in public affairs from The University of Texas at Austin.

This event is open to the public, but registration is required by May 18. Due to security requirements at K-C, names must appear on the guest list in order to attend.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

The cost to attend is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for non-Chamber members.

The event includes networking, information and take-aways from sponsors, the program with the guest speaker and breakfast provided by American Pie Company.

Reservations may be made by contacting the Chamber office at nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or 860-354-6080.

The breakfast is sponsored by Fat City Screen Printing, Full Circle Promos, Grabel Business Services, O&G Industries, Number Nerd Bookkeeping Service, NYCONN Security Systems, Speedi Signs and Webster Bank.