De Soto hires new chief for troubled police department

DE SOTO, Mo. (AP) — The city council in the eastern Missouri town of De Soto has voted to hire a new police chief to take over a department described as in "complete disarray."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the council voted unanimously Monday to hire Jeff McCreary, who is currently director of public safety at Mineral Area College in Park Hills.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office recently took over temporary supervision of De Soto's police department after former chief Joe Edwards resigned. Sheriff Dave Marshak released a report earlier Monday citing disarray. He wrote that the department lacked policies on basic police operations, officers were not properly trained, and there were no detectives.

Marshak wrote that the department needed a "turnaround" and the city was risking lawsuits that could leave it bankrupt.

