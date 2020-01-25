De Luise to present Mozart program

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program with Dr. Vincent P. de Luise, cultural ambassador for the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, “Amadeus in Retrospect,” will be offered at the Wykeham Road library. It has a snow date of Feb. 20.

The program will explore the music, life and legacy of Wolfgang Mozart.

De Luise is an assistant clinical professor of ophthalmology at Yale University School of Medicine, and on the adjunct faculty of the Weill Cornell Medical College, where he serves on the Humanities and Medicine Committee and the Music and Medicine Initiative.

He is president of the Connecticut Summer Opera Foundation and lectures frequently about music and the arts.

For more information and RSVO, call 860-868-7586.