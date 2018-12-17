Dayton's proudest accomplishments came late in his career

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton says his proudest accomplishments in his 40 years of politics came late in his career: restoring state government to financial health and funding all-day kindergarten.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dayton says being governor is where he "accomplished the greatest good for Minnesota."

Dayton, who's 71 and preparing to retire next month, says his two terms as governor contrasted with his frustrating single term in the U.S. Senate from 2001 to 2007.

He says his proudest moment in Congress was being among 23 senators who voted against the 2002 resolution that authorized the Iraq War.

Dayton also predicted that his successor, Democratic Gov.-elect Tim Walz, will have a big advantage in having a Democratic-controlled House and a Senate with just a one-vote GOP edge.