Day of service

Volunteers Mark Avery and Peter Goodman tend to a flowerbed makeover. Volunteers Mark Avery and Peter Goodman tend to a flowerbed makeover. Photo: Courtesy Of Justin Gailey Photo: Courtesy Of Justin Gailey Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Day of service 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Volunteers from three local churches recently had a work day at Butter Brook and Glen Ayre housing facilities in New Milford. Forty-one people from Living Stones Community Church, Walnut Hill Community Church and Christian Life Fellowship participated. Projects that were completed included painting and fixing benches and picnic tables, painting hallways and beautifying gardens and landscaping