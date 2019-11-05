Davids urges colleagues to speak out on adoption rule

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' lone congressional Democrat is urging her Kansas Republican colleagues to speak out against a policy that would allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to get taxpayer funding even if they turn away same-sex couples based on religious beliefs.

The Kansas City Star reports that Rep. Sharice Davids sent a letter Tuesday asking GOP colleagues to use their relationships with President Donald Trump to help reverse the policy, proposed by the administration on Friday. Davids is one of nine LGBTQ members of Congress.

The proposed rule would roll back an Obama-era regulation barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Four of the five Republican members of the state's congressional delegation voiced support for the policy. Sen. Jerry Moran has yet to respond.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com