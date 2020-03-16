Daughter of billionaire Buffett reports virus exposure

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The daughter of billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been exposed to the new coronavirus and has isolated herself at her Omaha home for two weeks.

Susie Buffett told the Omaha World-Herald on Sunday that she feels fine and doesn't think she's contracted COVID-19, which is caused by the virus that originated in China.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild case recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to get better.

“I am not the least bit worried,” Buffett said. “I think the more we talk about it, the better it is. I hope it brings down the fear when you start to know people (who have been exposed). It makes it more real, but it also puts a face on it.”

She also said she hasn't been around her father since her exposure last week. On Friday the 89-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman told shareholders that they won't be allowed to physically attend the company's May 2 annual meeting in Omaha because of the virus threat.

