Data shows mixed signals for Florida's economy

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — New unemployment claims in Florida last week jumped by almost 50% from the previous week, continuing a yo-yo cycle of applications for jobless benefits. Meanwhile the state's unemployment rate last month nudged down ever so slightly, according to figures released this week.
The mixed signals on Florida's service-oriented economy reflect the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time that more Floridians are getting vaccinated, more contagious strains of the virus have been found in the U.S.