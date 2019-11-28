Data: Hoosier Lottery sees record sales, boosts tax reserves

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Hoosier Lottery is seeing record sales and sending more money than ever to Indiana’s tax reserves.

Data shows the lottery, in its 30th year, paid about $859 million last year in prizes — an increase from $797 million in 2017.

Based on sales, players collected around 64% in fiscal year 2019.

Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor told The Journal Gazette the payout percentage has remained steady in recent years.

But payouts to players has not changed much even as sales jumped from about $1 billion in 2015 to $1.34 billion last year.

In September, Indiana joined a list of states that legalized sports betting after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court Decision.

IGT Indiana, which largely runs the state lottery, is studying the effectiveness of online games.

