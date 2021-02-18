Dartmouth plans for 'normal' fall term, with caveats

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College has begun planning for a “normal fall term,” as long as COVID-19 cases remain low and much of the community gets vaccinated by the end of the summer.

“There are a lot of caveats, and it may turn out that we are able to increase the number of students on campus substantially but not get to 100%,” Provost Joseph Helbe said Wednesday during his weekly “Community Conversations” broadcast. "It’s simply too early to answer that question. But we’ve structured our decision-making process in a way that will give us a maximum amount of time to make data-driven and thoughtful decisions in support of that goal.”