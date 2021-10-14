Danish man held over deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press Oct. 14, 2021 Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 3:30 a.m.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 37-year-old Danish man is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small town that killed five people and wounded two others, police said Thursday.
The man, who was not further identified, has confessed to going on a rampage in Kongsberg, southwest of the capital Oslo, prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Matthiassen said, adding he was was questioned overnight.