Daniels places 6th at State Open

Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: The CIAC Girls Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester: 5th place finisher Daniella Grullon Pena of Danbury, left, Kathryn Rodrigues of Wolcot H.S., center, and Claire Daniels of New Milford H.S., right, less Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: The CIAC Girls Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester: 5th place finisher Daniella Grullon Pena of Danbury, left, Kathryn ... more Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Daniels places 6th at State Open 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

New Milford sophomore Claire Daniels placed sixth in the girls cross country State Open on Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester.

Daniels finished the 3.1 mile race in 19:07, a 6:10 pace. There were 180 competitors in the race.

New Milford senior Garred Farrell finished 51st in the boys race, running the 3.1 mile course in 17:08.