'You really can't keep up': Danbury area works to clear roads as heavy snow falls Dan Brechlin Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 2:50 p.m.
Fernando Barzoza clears snow from the steps of the Savings Bank of Danbury building on Main Street Monday morning. February 1, 2021, in Danbury, Conn.
A city snow plow clears Main Street during the snow storm on Monday morning, February 1, 2021, in Danbury, Conn.
Dustin Robbins, from Nolan Enterprises, uses a snow blower to clear snow from the sidewalk infront of one of their properties Monday morning, February 1, 2021, in Danbury, Conn.
Julio clears snow from a sidewalk on West Street on Monday morning, February 1, 2021, in Danbury, Conn.
East bound on I-84 near exit 5. Monday, February 1, 2021, in Danbury, Conn.
Snow collects on Main Street in Danbury. Monday, February 1, 2021, in Danbury, Conn.
East bound on I-84 near exit 5. Monday, February 1, 2021, in Danbury, Conn.
West bound on I-84 near exit 5. Monday, February 1, 2021, in Danbury, Conn.
West bound on I-84 near exit 5. Monday, February 1, 2021, in Danbury, Conn.
Dustin Robbins, from Nolan Enterprises, uses a snow blower to clear snow from the sidewalk infront of one of their properties Monday morning, February 1, 2021, in Danbury, Conn.
Officials warned of hazardous driving conditions as the first major snowstorm of 2021 in Connecticut is expected to shut down the region over the course of a few days.
Sixteen to 24 inches of snow is expected to fall on the Danbury area beginning Monday and carrying over into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. High winds could create additional trouble as Eversource has said it is preparing for the possibility of power outages in the coming days. There are few outages statewide as of around 12:30 p.m.