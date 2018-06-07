Dance on tap at The Maxx

The New Milford Youth Agency will hold a spring dance for children and teens with special needs and their families and friends June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event, which will be held at the Maxx on Railroad Street, will feature comedy magic by Danny Diamond.

Parents are welcome to stay and network with other parents.

For more information and registration, call 860-210-2030.