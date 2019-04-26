Danbury man killed in Connecticut barn collapse

BETHANY, Conn. (AP) — The man who died in a barn collapse in Connecticut has been publicly identified as a Danbury resident.

State police say 38-year-old Joister Pacheco-Attaide was helping restore the century-old barn in Bethany when it collapsed just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Pacheco-Attaide was trapped under debris and by the time fire and medical personnel got to him he had already died as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has is investigating since it's considered a workplace death.

The barn is located on a 2.2-acre parcel listed for sale.

The remainder of the structure was knocked down and "made safe."