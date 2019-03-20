Dakotas tribes seek more safety help from federal government

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Tribal leaders in the Dakotas say they need more resources and cooperation from the federal government to fight crime and improve safety on reservations.

Officials with federal law agencies say they're boosting efforts to combat drug trafficking, sex crimes and other violence in Indian Country but could use more help.

The leaders and officials offered testimony at a hearing in Bismarck overseen by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

Hoeven says the testimony will be used to support legislation aimed at boosting public safety for tribes, including Savanna's Act. The bill is named for a Fargo woman who was killed while her baby was cut from her womb. It aims to help law enforcement respond to cases of missing and slain Native American women.