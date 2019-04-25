Daimler to convert Oregon factory to build electric trucks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A major auto manufacturer says it will build electric trucks at an Oregon factory.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Daimler Trucks North America announced Wednesday it will make electric Freightliner trucks in Portland with local production scheduled to begin in 2021.

The company says it had already been developing electrification technology at its research labs on the city's Swan Island but previously said it would manufacture electric trucks in North Carolina.

Daimler says it decided to build the trucks in Portland because of the city's proximity to the large California market, where rigorous air-quality standards are increasing demand for zero-emission commercial vehicles.

Daimler did not immediately reveal the cost of the Freightliner factory's conversion to electric vehicle production or whether the change will produce additional jobs.

