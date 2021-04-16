Daily Camera seeks review of Open Records Act ruling

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder's Daily Camera newspaper is seeking a review of a district court ruling that found that University of Colorado regents could refuse to disclose the names and applications of finalist candidates for the university president's job in 2019.

Thursday's petition asks the state Supreme Court to determine who is considered a finalist for chief executive jobs not only at the university but at other state and local government entities under the Colorado Open Records Act. The act requires that a finalist's identity must be publicly disclosed at least 14 days before a job offer is made.