DOJ creates new public database to track sex offenses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Justice has created a new publicly-accessible database to track sex offenses in Wisconsin.

Attorney General Brad Schimel said in a news release Tuesday that the database will improve transparency for citizens, policymakers and researchers.

Users can view the number and rate of offenses in each county, whether weapons were used, victim and offender demographics and relationships between victims and offenders. Data spans 2013 through 2017.

Users can access the database at https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dles/bjia/ucr-sex-offense-data .