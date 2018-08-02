DNR board set to approve enhanced fencing for deer farms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources' board is poised to vote on an emergency rule that would require deer farms to upgrade their fences in an effort to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease.

The board is scheduled to vote Wednesday in Green Bay on the rule. Deer farms that have had a CWD infection would have to install a second fence or solid barrier. CWD-free farms would have three options: add a second fence, a solid barrier or an electric fence.

According to the DNR, 13 farms have had a CWD infection. The agency estimates those farmers would have to spend a total of $876,365 to install a second fence.

The cheapest option for the remaining farms is electric fencing. The DNR estimates that would cost $1.3 million.