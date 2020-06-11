‘DIY Kombucha’ Zoom meeting set

Sherman Library will offer a program, “DIY Kombucha,” June 18 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Velya Jancz-Urban and Ehris Urban will lead the program, discussing how to make your own kombucha, and about the importance of adding fermented foods to your diet.

Booch” flows at coffee shops and health food stores. It’s become extremely trendy, but many people still don’t know why it’s good for them. Kombucha’s bacteria, the good kind of bacteria, supports everything from immune function and mental health to nutrient absorption.

Urban is an herbalist, holistic nutritionist, flower essence practitioner, reiki master, and reflexologist. Jancz-Urban is a teacher, public speaker, former Brazilian dairy farm owner, and expert on New England’s colonial women.

For more information and RSVP, email ablake@biblio.org.