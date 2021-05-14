DIARY: In Gaza, bombs drop and the conflict again hits home BY FARES AKRAM, Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 5:04 p.m.
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — On Friday morning, a military airstrike smashed my family's farm in the northern Gaza Strip into a jagged mass of metal and splintered trees. An Israeli bomb had slammed into the yard, carving a crater into the dirt and leaving rubble in its wake.
The conflict, once again, hit home.