In February, girls flocked to the annual semi-formal Sweetheart Dance, hosted by Girl Scouts, with their dates. The annual event features a silent auction, a selfie booth, games, photographs and music, as enjoyed above by Sophia Spinetti and her father David of New Milford.
In February, girls flocked to the annual semi-formal Sweetheart Dance, hosted by Girl Scouts, with their dates. The annual event features a silent auction, a selfie booth, games, photographs and music, as
In February, girls flocked to the annual semi-formal Sweetheart Dance, hosted by Girl Scouts, with their dates. The annual event features a silent auction, a selfie booth, games, photographs and music, as enjoyed above by Sophia Spinetti and her father David of New Milford.
In February, girls flocked to the annual semi-formal Sweetheart Dance, hosted by Girl Scouts, with their dates. The annual event features a silent auction, a selfie booth, games, photographs and music, as