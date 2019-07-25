DC homeless shelter subcontractors report missing payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some subcontractors for a Washington, D.C., homeless shelter say they're struggling to get paid despite finishing work nearly a year ago.

The Washington Post reports this shelter, the Kennedy, was the first of seven set to replace a troubled megashelter that was demolished last year. The District awarded the $14 million project without competitive bidding to developer 5th Street Partners, which then hired Moseley Construction to oversee construction and subcontractors.

Bruce Finland is a managing partner of the developer and says the company doesn't have a direct relationship with subcontractors, so "it's not directly on us." The general contractor's CEO, Johnny D. Moseley, says payment delays are due to the city not fully paying the developer, something the city denies. The city's final $1.6 million payment was made this month.

