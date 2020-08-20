DAR to recognize anniversary of 19th Amendment

Roger Sherman Chapter NSDAR will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Women’s constitutional right to vote with a special display in the windows of The Makery Coworking at 20 Bank St.

Suffragists began their organized fight for women’s equality in 1848 when they demanded the right to vote during the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Immediately after the Civil War, Susan B. Anthony, a strong and outspoken advocate of women’s rights, demanded that the Fourteenth Amendment include a guarantee of the vote for women as well as for African-American males.

In 1869, Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton founded the National Women Suffrage Association. Later that year, Lucy Stone, Julia Ward Howe, and others formed the American Women Suffrage Association.

However, it was not until the Senate passed the Nineteenth Amendment on June 4, 1919 that the ratification process could begin.

On Aug. 26, 1920 the 19th Amendment was adopted as part of the U.S. Constitution forever protecting American women’s right to vote.

Connecticut ratified the 19th Amendment on September 14, 1920.

Today, more than 68 million women vote in elections because of the courageous suffragists who never gave up the fight for equality.

For more information about the local chapter of DAR, visit www.RogerShermanDAR.org.