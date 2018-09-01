DAR to present ‘A Day of Revolutionary History’

The Roger Sherman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will present “A Day of Revolutionary History” Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event, to be held on the grounds of the New Milford Historical Society & Museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave., will feature a Revolutionary encampment, Constitution week celebration, Colonial children’s games, and a children’s manual of arms drill with the Sixth Connecticut Regiment.

Guests will have an opportunity to explore genealogy and discover Revolutionary patriots at two-genealogy workshops at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

In addition, “A Participatory Experience of 18th Century Music and Dance” with Patricia Campbell and the Reel Thing will be offered at 1 p.m.

A Constitution Week Bill of Rights skit performed by the Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution, will also be featured.

For more information and schedule of events, email Bonnie Butler at bbutler5129@gmail.com or visit Roger Sherman DAR on Facebook.