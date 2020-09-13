DAR to mark Constitution Week

The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves Greater New Milford, will celebrate Constitution Week Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local DAR members will be at the bandstand to commemorate Constitution Week, which runs Sept. 17-23.

The NSDAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept.17-23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week.

Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915.

The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week.