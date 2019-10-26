DAR to collect goods for those in need

The Roger Sherman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the New Milford area, will collect items for New Milford Social Services Oct. 27 from noon to 4 p.m.

Hats, gloves and mittens, books, games, toys, cleaning products, dog and cat food, paper goods, candy canes, hot chocolate, wrapping paper and wrapping supplies, and hygiene and personal care products will be collected at the bandstand.