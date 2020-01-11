DAR supports birds of prey program

The Roger Sherman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently played host to a program with "A Place Called Hope," a rehabilitation and education center for birds of prey.

The Roger Sherman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, recently its annual holiday luncheon.

Special guests, members of the Charles Merriman Society Children of the American Revolution, attended the Dec. 8 event at the Candlewood Valley Country Club.

After the luncheon, CAR sponsored a free program, “A Place Called Hope, a rehabilitation and education center for birds of prey.

The Roger Sherman Chapter DAR donated $200 to the non-profit organization at the end of the program.

The organization, run entirely by volunteers along with donations of time, supplies and funds, aims to teach the public about how to protect and respect wildlife, in particular raptors.