DAR presents funds to hospital program

Photo: Courtesy Of Roger Sherman Chapter, NSDAR

The Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented New Milford Hospital with a check for $3,625.

The funds were raised through the auction held at the chapter’s May 4 125th anniversary gala at 19 Main.

Funds will support the hospital’s Eating Well, Plow to Plate Healthy Meals Program for cancer patients.

The donation will provide 453 meals for local cancer patients.

The gala concluded a year of events planned to honor the legacy DAR women who through the decades have volunteered to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Atlantic Events LLC and Stephanie Pruitt Rehnberg served as the event coordinator ensuring the success of the gala.

Mayor Pete Bass was in attendance.

The anniversary committee consisted of Bonnie Butler, Jennie May Rehnberg, Katy Francis, Mary Schenzer, Judy Messer, Stephanie Pruitt Rehnberg, Heidi Mood Norcross, Tricia Gregory and Jackie Gardner.