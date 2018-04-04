DAR chapter to celebrated milestone

The Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will celebrate its 125th anniversary April 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in New Milford.

An anniversary tea will be held at the New Milford Historical Society and Museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave.

A special exhibit for the chapter’s anniversary, highlighting the chapter's women in service to America from 1893 to now, will be on display, co-hosted by the museum.

A highlight of the celebration will be scheduled silhouettes, with appointments running in five-minute intervals, by Deborah O’Connor.

Silhouettes are $30 each, with extra copies for $15 each. Mats for the silhouettes will be available, with an 8x10 for $10 and a 11x14 for $20. Frames will also be available for an additional fee.

Patrons of the celebration will learn about the chapter and its founding regent, Nancy Eels Faxon Mygatt, and the other 15 founding members, as well as New Milford’s Revolutionary patriots.

For more information about the DAR event (www.RogerShermanDAR.org), or to RSVP for the tea or a silhouette appointment, call Bonnie Butler at 860-354-5219.

With nearly 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations.

DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.