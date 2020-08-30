DA says Middletown officer and gunman both shot, wounded

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer in New York's Hudson Valley region was shot and wounded while responding to a domestic dispute and then returned fire and shot the gunman, officials said Sunday.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the officer was in a marked patrol car when he was flagged down by residents of a Middletown home shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials believe the officer was shot by someone at the home and then returned fire, injuring the initial shooter, said Hoovler, who went to the shooting scene himself. Both the officer and the other man were being treated at hospitals Sunday. Their names and conditions were not released.

Hoovler said state Attorney General Letitia James was notified of the shooting pursuant to an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo directing that certain police shootings be investigated by the attorney general's office.

Hoovler said he spoke to an assistant attorney general, who agreed that the Orange County district attorney’s office should continue its investigation.

“The Orange County district attorney’s office is committed to ensuring that a transparent investigation is conducted into this matter,” Hoovler said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, it is essential that those who illegally use weapons are held accountable and it is equally important that the public has confidence in the integrity of the investigation and the prosecutorial process.”

The Middletown Police Department is cooperating with the investigation, Hoovler said.