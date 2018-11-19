DA identifies couple struck and killed by holiday train

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man and woman struck and killed by a Christmas-themed train in Wareham.

The Plymouth District Attorney's office says 33-year-old Melissa Gaudette and 36-year-old Edwin Benitez-Figueroa were hit by a Cape Cod Central Railroad train on Saturday night.

Relatives said Gaudette and Benitez-Figueroa were the parents of three children.

Investigators said the "Train to Christmas Town" had more than 300 people on board, most of them children. No passengers were injured.

Young children on the train weren't told of the incident, but instead were told the train had run out of "magic gas" and had to stop.

Investigators say the conductor did all he could to stop the train and will not face any charges. It was not immediately known why the couple was on the tracks.