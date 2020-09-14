DA: Woman charged in connection with Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A 20-year-old Massachusetts woman has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Attleboro, authorities said Monday.

Kayla Cantu of Weymouth was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday and has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, said Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III's office.

She's expected to be arraigned Monday in the Attleboro District Court and it was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

Authorities say police were called to the scene in Attleboro on Friday and found the victim, Kimberly Duphily, who had been stabbed. The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Quinn's office says the stabbing is still under investigation and that authorities cannot release more details about the charge against Cantu because she has not been arraigned yet.