DA: Dispute over restaurant bill leads to deadly shooting

WORCESTER. Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man shot in a dispute over a restaurant bill last weekend has died, and the alleged assailant is facing a murder charge, authorities say.

Joshua Lopez, 24, of Worcester, was shot Sunday while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle and died at the hospital Monday, according to a statement Tuesday from the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

The suspect, Leroy Thompson Jr., 25, and the occupants of the vehicle had argued over the payment of a restaurant bill before the shooting, the release said.

Thompson, originally charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, is now scheduled to be arraigned Friday on an upgraded charge of murder. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

Lopez, who was a barber, has donated his heart, liver, kidney, lungs, tissue and skin, his mother, Zorana Lopez, told Masslive.com.

Lopez's killing was Worcester's third homicide of the week.