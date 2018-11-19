DA: Child is 2nd victim of crash in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl has died of injuries sustained in a collision between a car and a tractor trailer in Springfield last week.

The Hampden District Attorney's office identified the victim as 7-year-old Evangelize Rodriguez. Another passenger in the car, 26-year-old Aida Hernandez, of Springfield, was also fatally injured in the Nov. 13 crash.

Authorities say a second child suffered serious injuries after the car crossed into the path of the tractor-trailer on Page Boulevard.

The crash remains under investigation.