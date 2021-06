3 1 of 3 Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





PRAGUE (AP) — The lower house of the Czech Parliament approved legislation on Friday to compensate Roma women who were sterilized against their will.

Human rights groups believe hundreds of Roma women were sterilized without their informed consent. Up to 400 women are expected to be entitled to claim the one-time compensation of 300,000 Czech crowns ($14,350).