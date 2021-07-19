Cyprus showcases ancient undersea harbor to draw tourists MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 3:32 a.m.
1 of14 Cyprus Antiquities Department official Yiannis Violaris snorkels over submerged stone remains of the ancient harbor next of Amathus ancient city, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Lying just a few feet underwater a mere 200 feet off the coastline near the resort town of Limassol, this 2,400 year-old harbor said to be built Alexander the Great's successors will soon be Cyprus' newest tourist attraction where adventurous holidaymakers could snorkel over its submerged stone remains. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
AMATHUS, Cyprus (AP) — It’s said that Demetrius the Besieger, a mighty warrior king and one of Alexander the Great’s successors, built this harbor on Cyprus’ southern coast 2,400 years ago to thwart a potential naval invasion from the ruler of Egypt, Ptolemy I, another of Alexander’s heirs.
French archaeologists who initially studied the ancient harbor of Amathus believe it to be an incomplete military fortification work, the three piers of which would have accommodated the best of the ancient world’s naval ships, ready to repel an attacking force.
