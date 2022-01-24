Cyprus president nixes luxury car use for top civil servants

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus' president has scrapped plans to grant free-of-charge, around-the-clock use of state-financed luxury vehicles to top civil servants amid a public outcry over a perceived waste of taxpayers’ money, a government spokesman said Monday.

Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said in a statement that President Nicos Anastasiades instructed the Finance Ministry to withdraw the decision after taking note of concerns that use of the vehicles would extend beyond the civil servants’ official duties, to activities like family excursions and shopping trips.