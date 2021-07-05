Cyprus forest fire that killed 4 now under control July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 9:35 a.m.
1 of15 A burnt house is seen on outskirts of Ora village, in the background is the Larnaca mountain region, Cyprus, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Cyprus' interior minister says four people have died in what he called the “most destructive" fire in the island nation's history. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A deadly brush fire that claimed four lives and has been described as the most destructive blaze in Cyprus' 61-year history as an independent republic is now fully under control, Cypriot authorities said Monday.
Cyprus’ Forestry Department said more than 600 people managed to contain the blaze early Monday after scorching more than 55 square kilometers (21 square miles), forcing the evacuation of nine villages and burning down homes, businesses, orchards and forest.