Cyclist killed in train collision during mass ride

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 23-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a commuter train during a mass bicycle ride.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky says the cyclist was one of a large group trying to cross the tracks in Salt Lake City ahead of a FrontRunner train.

He says one train had already passed, but a second was on its way when the crowd from the group called 999 Ride tried to cross.

Arky says the train was going about 45 mph (72 kmh) and the engineer was blowing its horn, but it could not stop in time. The other riders made it across safely.