Cyber security program slated

The New Milford Chapter of TRIAD will hold a cyber security presentation with Frank Scahill of IT Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at the New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

The purpose of the program is to educate seniors who use computers, smart phones and tablets, how to identify and avoid online scams. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information and RSVP, call the center at 860-355-6075.