Cutoff to change party affiliation set
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, May 12, 2018
The Town of Washington Registrar of Voters has announced the three-month cutoff date to change one’s party affiliation is May 14.
This includes Republicans, Democrats and all minor parties in Connectciut.
Unaffiliated voters are not affected.
The May 14 date is exactly three months prior to the August primary.
