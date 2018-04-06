‘Curtains’ on stage at NMHS

New Milford High School is staging its production of its all-school musical “Curtains” April 6-7 at 7 p.m., as well as April 7 at 2 p.m.

Set in 1959, Boston’s Colonial Theatre is planning to host the opening night performance of a new musical called “Robbin Hood.”

When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage, the entire cast and crew are suspects.

A local detective arrives and happens to be a musical theatre fan.

From the creators of “Chicago" and “Cabaret,” “Curtains” garnered eight Tony Award nominations in 2007, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, with David Hyde Pierce winning the award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor.

Reserved seats are $10 per ticket and may be purchased online at nmhsct.booktix.com and at the box office by calling 860-350-6647, ext. 1552.

Credit card transactions will incur an additional $1.50 convenience fee per ticket.