Cuomo tells feds Buffalo needs all 4 refugee agencies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Buffalo's four refugee resettlement agencies need to stay open because they provide critical support to newcomers who are helping revitalize New York state's second-largest city.

The Democrat makes the argument in a letter Monday to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose agency lowered the national refugee cap this year to 30,000.

With fewer refugees coming in nationwide, Cuomo says the State Department is considering reducing the number of private resettlement agencies in Buffalo. But Cuomo argues that each agency provides unique services.

More than 12,000 refugees arrived in the Buffalo area in 10 years. They have settled in empty homes, filled jobs at hotels, restaurants and factories and have helped slow decades of population losses.

There was no immediate response from the State Department.