Cuomo sees drop in donations, wields $18M in campaign funds

Frank Franklin II/AP

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican candidate for New York governor, has reported raising $4 million over the first half of this year, exceeding the $2.3 million taken in over the same period by incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to campaign finance filings.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has amassed a $18 million campaign war chest but compared with the second half of last year when he took in $4 million, the latest filings suggest a dip in financial support. Cuomo has faced scandals over sexual misconduct allegations as well as his administration’s handling of data on coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.