Cuomo reinstates NYC indoor dining ban to limit virus spread
Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 12:31 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue climbing in the city and throughout the state.
As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city, the governor said at a news conference in Albany.
MARINA VILLENEUVE and DEEPTI HAJELA