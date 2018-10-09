Cuomo: NYC Columbus statue nominated to national register

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is nominating New York City's statue of Christopher Columbus to the National Register of Historic Places.

The 76-foot-tall monument sits in the middle of Columbus Circle in Manhattan, and was erected in 1892. Cuomo made the announcement Monday, a day where he also marched in the city's Columbus Day Parade.

The Democratic governor says the designation would signal the monument's importance throughout the state of New York.

Last year, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed a commission to review the display of statues depicting historical figures, including the Columbus Circle monument. The commission ultimately decided to keep the Columbus statue.

City officials say they are currently working to add markers to city statues that would contextualize the displayed figures.