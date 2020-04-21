Cunningham outraises Tillis recently; senator ahead in cash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Cal Cunningham outraised Republican incumbent Thom Tillis during the final days of their respective primary elections and in the weeks following marked by the COVID-19 crisis.

Cunningham's campaign collected $3 million from mid-February through the end of March, compared to almost $1.4 million raised by Tillis' campaign, according to federal reports due last week.

Cunningham also spent more than Tillis did — well over $1.4 million by Cunningham's campaign compared to $300,000 for Tillis. Cunningham was in a more competitive primary than what Tillis faced for the GOP nod. Both won and with two third-party candidates will be on the November ballot.

Entering April, Tillis' committee still had the cash advantage in the race, with $6.5 million in its coffers compared to $3 million on hand for Cunningham.

Tillis is seeking a second term. National Democrats consider the seat one they need to flip to win the Senate majority.